Brokerages Set AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Target Price at $107.20

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.20.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $104.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AGCO has a 12-month low of $84.35 and a 12-month high of $130.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.52.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.40). AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AGCO by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 132.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 50.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

