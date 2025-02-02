Avery Dennison Corporation Files 8-K Report with SEC Regarding Company Updates

On January 27, 2025, Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) filed a Form 8-K report with the Securities and Exchange Commission, detailing various updates and announcements related to the company’s operations.

Get alerts:

One of the key highlights of the report includes the approval of a change in the fiscal year by the Audit Committee of Avery Dennison’s Board of Directors. The company’s previous 52- or 53-week fiscal year was changed to a fiscal year coincident with the calendar year. The 2025 fiscal year commenced on December 29, 2024, and will conclude on December 31, 2025, with subsequent fiscal years beginning on January 1 and ending on December 31. This change does not necessitate a transition report as it falls within the permissible timeframe specified by the SEC.

Additionally, Avery Dennison provided insights into its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, along with guidance for the fiscal year 2025. The company’s preliminary, unaudited financial results were shared in a press release dated January 30, 2025, and supplemental presentation materials were furnished alongside the report. Interested parties can access these materials on the company’s investor relations website.

Furthermore, Avery Dennison will be hosting a webcast and teleconference on January 30, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results in detail. The event will provide stakeholders with an opportunity to gain further insights into the company’s performance and future outlook.

Avery Dennison Corporation also provided a safe harbor statement within the report, highlighting forward-looking statements and potential risk factors that could impact its financial performance. These risks include global economic conditions, changes in environmental regulations, competitive actions, raw material costs, currency fluctuations, and the successful integration of acquisitions, among others.

The company emphasized that actual results may differ from anticipated outcomes due to various factors, and it remains committed to providing updates as necessary in accordance with legal requirements.

As of January 30, 2025, the report was signed on behalf of Avery Dennison Corporation by Danny G. Allouche, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, and Interim Chief Financial Officer.

This concludes the summary of the recent Form 8-K filing submitted by Avery Dennison Corporation to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Avery Dennison’s 8K filing here.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles