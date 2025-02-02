Applied DNA Sciences Announces Change in Certifying Accountant – Form 8-K Filing

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) submitted a Form 8-K filing on January 24, 2025, reporting changes in its certifying accountant. The company noted that on November 1, 2024, CBIZ CPAs P.C. acquired the attest business of Marcum LLP. Subsequently, on January 24, 2025, Applied DNA Sciences was informed by Marcum about their decision to decline serving as the independent registered public accounting firm due to the acquisition by CBIZ CPAs P.C.

As a result, Marcum resigned as the auditors of Applied DNA Sciences, and with the approval of the Audit Committee of the company’s Board of Directors, CBIZ CPAs P.C. has been engaged as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025.

The reports issued by Marcum regarding the company’s financial statements for the fiscal years concluding on September 30, 2024, and 2023, did not contain any adverse opinion, disclaimer of opinion, or modifications concerning uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles, except for an explanatory paragraph regarding the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

During the mentioned years and until the date of resignation, there were no disagreements defined under Regulation S-K on accounting principles, financial statement disclosures, or auditing procedures that would have necessitated Marcum to disclose such disputes in their report. Similarly, there were no reportable events according to Regulation S-K.

Before engaging CBIZ CPAs P.C., Applied DNA Sciences did not consult them regarding accounting principles for specific transactions or the type of audit opinions they might provide. Additionally, CBIZ CPAs P.C. did not offer any significant advice that influenced the company’s decisions on accounting, auditing, or financial reporting matters.

Applied DNA Sciences provided Marcum with a copy of the Form 8-K filing prior to submitting it to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and requested a letter agreeing with the statements therein. Marcum’s response, dated January 30, 2025, is included as Exhibit 16.1 in the Form 8-K filing.

The company reassures its commitment to financial transparency and compliance by promptly addressing changes related to its accounting practices and ensuring regulatory requirements are met.

Additionally, no other material changes or events were reported in the Form 8-K filing by Applied DNA Sciences.

This concludes the summary of Applied DNA Sciences’ Form 8-K filing detailing the change in its certifying accountant.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

