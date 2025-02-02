5G Stocks Worth Watching – January 31st

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, Cisco Systems, Teradyne, Monolithic Power Systems, Fortinet, and Onsemi are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to stocks of companies that are involved in the development, deployment, and utilization of 5G technology. These companies are typically telecommunications providers, network equipment manufacturers, or technology firms that stand to benefit from the expansion of 5G networks and the increased demand for faster, more reliable wireless connectivity. Investing in 5G stocks allows investors to potentially capitalize on the growth and advancements of the 5G industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $29.91. 22,944,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,123,107. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.45. 2,535,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,219,126. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.92. The company has a market capitalization of $196.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $139.26 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.09. 2,594,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,284,803. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $243.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.39.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.42. 1,307,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,531. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne has a one year low of $92.29 and a one year high of $163.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Shares of MPWR traded up $16.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $653.16. The company had a trading volume of 223,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,252. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $546.71 and a one year high of $959.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $608.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $762.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Fortinet stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,994. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $102.87. The company has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.69.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.51. 1,733,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,866,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.64. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $51.81 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.57.

