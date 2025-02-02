GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $93.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GMS. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of GMS from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $84.37 on Thursday. GMS has a 12-month low of $77.29 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,834.36. This trade represents a 17.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in GMS by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 138.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in GMS by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in GMS by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

