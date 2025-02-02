Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Target Price at C$59.33

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a C$63.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.7 %

PPL opened at C$52.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$54.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$44.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.72.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.439908 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

