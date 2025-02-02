Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives $10.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Weibo Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Shares of WB stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. Weibo has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Weibo in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

