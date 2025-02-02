Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives $80.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

NYSE:QSR opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $68.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

In other news, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $225,406.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,555.40. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $747,261.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,372,521.19. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,510 shares of company stock worth $7,774,020. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

