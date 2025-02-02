Aclarion, Inc. Enters into Securities Purchase Agreement for Registered Direct Offering

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) disclosed in an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that on January 30, 2025, the company entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with certain purchasers. This agreement, part of a registered direct offering, involves the sale of 506,803 shares of Aclarion’s common stock at a price of $9.25 per share.

The company expects to raise approximately $4.7 million in gross proceeds from the offering, before deduction of placement agent fees and other related expenses. Aclarion revealed that the net proceeds from this transaction will be allocated towards market development, clinical evidence, product development, quality, general administration support, and other corporate purposes.

The registered direct offering is being conducted under an effective registration statement on Form S-3, previously filed with the SEC on September 9, 2024, and declared effective on September 23, 2024. Aclarion also disclosed the entering into a Placement Agency Agreement with Dawson James Securities, Inc., serving as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Further details pertaining to the Purchase Agreement and the Placement Agency Agreement are covered in Exhibits 10.1 and 10.2 of the Current Report on Form 8-K. Additionally, a legal opinion provided by Carroll Legal LLC regarding the Shares can be found in Exhibit 5.1.

In a related development on January 30, 2025, Aclarion issued a press release announcing the pricing of the offering. The company informed potential investors about the sale of 506,803 shares of common stock at $9.25 per share. The press release, furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K, is being disclosed in accordance with Regulation FD Disclosure.

Aclarion emphasized that the information shared in the Form 8-K, particularly in Item 7.01, is being provided as required, and it should not be deemed as filed under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or incorporated by reference in any subsequent filings unless specified.

Investors and interested parties can find additional details and disclosures in the full 8-K filing on the SEC’s website or the company’s investor relations page.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Investors are advised to review the prospectus supplement related to the offering for a comprehensive understanding of the associated risks and factors that could impact the outcome of the offering.

