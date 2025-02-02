Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives $11.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Canada Goose Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $196.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Canada Goose by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

