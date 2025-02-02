Best Apparel Stocks To Consider – January 31st

Deckers Outdoor, Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, and PDD are the five Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to shares of companies that design, manufacture, and/or sell clothing and accessories. Investors may purchase apparel stocks as a way to invest in the retail industry and potentially profit from the performance of popular clothing brands. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of DECK stock traded down $37.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.89. 7,429,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,079. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $125.15 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded up $7.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $986.38. The company had a trading volume of 422,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,192. The stock has a market cap of $437.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $954.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $906.54. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $691.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,008.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,994,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,452,166. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $470.48. 731,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,124. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $381.48 and a 12-month high of $491.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $461.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $113.34. 2,359,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195,801. PDD has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $155.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day moving average is $115.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PDD

Featured Articles