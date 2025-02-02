Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives $35.74 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.74.

TOST has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Toast from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $51,157.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 969,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,146,667.60. This trade represents a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $3,667,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 418,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,349,731.97. This trade represents a 19.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 562,600 shares of company stock worth $21,823,932 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TOST opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.97. Toast has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $44.12.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Toast had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Toast will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

