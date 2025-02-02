The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives $84.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of SCHW opened at $82.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $83.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.14.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,242.94. The trade was a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $192,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,014 shares of company stock worth $4,052,281. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 117,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

