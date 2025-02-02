Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives $10.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several research analysts have commented on COUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Coursera alerts:

View Our Latest Report on COUR

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $41,676.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,580.06. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Coursera by 936.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Coursera by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. Coursera has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.