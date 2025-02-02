Biotech Stocks To Consider – January 31st

AbbVie, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Cencora, Moderna, and Recursion Pharmaceuticals are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are stocks of companies that focus on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products related to biology and biotechnology. These companies often engage in research and development of medical treatments, genetic engineering, and pharmaceuticals, making them potentially high-risk, high-reward investments due to the uncertainty of product success and regulatory approvals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $12.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,060,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,127. AbbVie has a one year low of $153.58 and a one year high of $207.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market cap of $332.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

VRTX traded up $26.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $465.28. 1,661,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,983. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $377.85 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $434.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE:TMO traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $603.54. 743,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $493.30 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The firm has a market cap of $230.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $570.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.18. 1,604,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,677. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.24. Danaher has a 12-month low of $221.34 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Cencora (COR)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Shares of COR traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.21. 357,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,105. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Cencora has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $261.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COR

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,371,673. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.03. Moderna has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $170.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. 10,532,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,581,768. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RXRX

Further Reading