Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – January 31st

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, HIVE Digital Technologies, Bitfarms, and Cellebrite DI are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares in companies that are directly or indirectly involved in the cryptocurrency industry. These companies may be mining operations, blockchain technology developers, crypto exchanges, or firms that invest in digital assets. Investing in cryptocurrency stocks allows individuals to gain exposure to the growing cryptocurrency market through traditional stock exchanges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,625,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,652,813. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $53.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.87, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ BTDR traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,927. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 2.09. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

NASDAQ:HIVE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.08. 10,030,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,813,036. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $448.40 million, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of BITF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. 19,477,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,435,199. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $681.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.67.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.28. 323,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,213. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.46. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $24.62.

