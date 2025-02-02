Chinese Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – January 31st

Wynn Resorts, Diageo, and Duolingo are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks refer to publicly traded companies based in China or Hong Kong. These stocks can be purchased by investors through stock exchanges like the Hong Kong Stock Exchange or the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Investors may choose to invest in Chinese stocks to gain exposure to the rapidly growing Chinese economy and potentially capitalize on the performance of these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.21. 1,290,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,833. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.93.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

NYSE DEO traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.61. The stock had a trading volume of 423,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,269. Diageo has a 52-week low of $113.99 and a 52-week high of $154.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.93 and a 200 day moving average of $127.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

NASDAQ DUOL traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $364.52. 112,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,072. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $378.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.82.

