Canadian Stocks To Follow Today – January 31st

CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Canadian Natural Resources, Canadian National Railway, Raymond James, Cenovus Energy, and Diageo are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). These stocks represent ownership in Canadian companies and can be bought and sold by investors on the stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.35. 3,971,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,958,924. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

CP traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,882. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,149,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,520. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Shares of CNI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.90. The company had a trading volume of 780,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,804. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.08. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Raymond James stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.19. The stock had a trading volume of 463,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,299. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.61. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,092,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,272,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

NYSE DEO traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo has a 52-week low of $113.99 and a 52-week high of $154.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.41.

