Promising Digital Media Stocks To Follow Today – January 31st

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Sunrun, and BCE are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the creation, distribution, and monetization of digital content such as streaming services, social media platforms, digital advertising, and digital entertainment. Investors can buy and sell shares of these companies on stock exchanges to potentially profit from the growth and innovation in the digital media industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,675,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,043,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.62. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $117.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $439.15. 1,575,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe has a 52-week low of $403.75 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $191.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $463.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of DLR traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.02. 448,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.91. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

RUN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.29. 2,878,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,454,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

BCE (BCE)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.90. 896,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,257. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.71, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.56. BCE has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BCE

See Also