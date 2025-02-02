Top Fertilizer Stocks To Follow Today – January 31st

Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Union Pacific, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, CSX, and Canadian National Railway are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to shares in companies that produce, sell, or distribute fertilizers, which are substances used to promote plant growth by providing essential nutrients to the soil. Investing in fertilizer stocks allows individuals to potentially profit from the agriculture industry and the demand for fertilizers to support crop production. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

NYSE:CP traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.22. 2,237,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,308. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.42. 703,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,367. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $152.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,751,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,154,316. The stock has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,989,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,018,908. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94. CSX has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.19. 1,103,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.08. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02.

