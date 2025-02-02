Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Up 12.7 %
Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.25.
About Golden Minerals
