Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2025

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMNGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Up 12.7 %

Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.25.

About Golden Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.