Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Up 12.7 %

Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.25.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

