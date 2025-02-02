trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on trivago from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of trivago from $2.25 to $1.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $197.93 million, a PE ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in trivago stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 285,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned approximately 0.41% of trivago at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

