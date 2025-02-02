Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 451.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 400.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 399.6% in the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 71,185 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 378.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 392,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 310,234 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 63,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

