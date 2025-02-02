Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. The company has a market cap of $80.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.02.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.80. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,197.86% and a negative return on equity of 163.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. ( NASDAQ:TNXP Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 218,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

