Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Up 0.5 %

FENG stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.72. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

