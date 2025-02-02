Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Stock Up 0.5 %
FENG stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.72. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.
About Phoenix New Media
