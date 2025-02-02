Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Lipocine stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. The company has a market cap of $23.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lipocine Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lipocine stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lipocine Inc. ( NASDAQ:LPCN Free Report ) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.48% of Lipocine worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

