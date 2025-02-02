Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Performance
Lipocine stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. The company has a market cap of $23.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.23.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lipocine
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.