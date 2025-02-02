FY2027 EPS Estimates for Transcat Raised by Northland Capmk

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Northland Capmk raised their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Transcat in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $2.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Transcat’s FY2028 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TRNS. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lowered Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Transcat from $126.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Transcat Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.15 and a 200 day moving average of $113.97. The stock has a market cap of $708.58 million, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.71. Transcat has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $147.12.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Transcat had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcat

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Transcat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 15.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading

