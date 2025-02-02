Wedbush Issues Negative Estimate for LOGI Earnings

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Logitech International in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Logitech International from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Logitech International Trading Down 1.9 %

LOGI stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $74.72 and a 52 week high of $102.59.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 64.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,030,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,133 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Logitech International by 2,315.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,445,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,493 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,872,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,478 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,891,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 4,876.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 167,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after buying an additional 164,185 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

