William Blair Has Bullish Estimate for RCL FY2026 Earnings

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $17.69 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.00. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $15.00 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $266.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.89. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $113.10 and a 52 week high of $277.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 511.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total transaction of $763,922.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,287.76. This trade represents a 12.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total value of $53,732,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,556,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,253,633.20. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,609 shares of company stock valued at $87,647,208 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

