Zacks Research Forecasts Lower Earnings for Haemonetics

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2027 EPS estimates for Haemonetics in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HAE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James upgraded Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.78.

Haemonetics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HAE opened at $68.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.41. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $67.26 and a 12-month high of $97.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,201,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,722,000 after purchasing an additional 363,702 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Haemonetics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,210,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,304,000 after buying an additional 30,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,986,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,100,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,433,000 after buying an additional 250,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 915,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after acquiring an additional 106,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

