FY2026 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial Raised by Analyst

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.26. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.16 per share.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 19.12%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AX. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

AX stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. Axos Financial has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $88.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 258,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 4,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $317,798.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,456.69. This trade represents a 7.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 125,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $10,236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,340,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,763,472.53. This trade represents a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

