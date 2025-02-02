Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TFIN FY2026 Earnings

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Triumph Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will earn $2.38 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.30%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Triumph Financial stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 142.71 and a beta of 1.24. Triumph Financial has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $110.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,435,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,049.88. This trade represents a 8.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFIN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,144 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,156,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,975,000 after buying an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 759.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,218,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

