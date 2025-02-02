Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for HIVE Q2 Earnings

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.
HIVE opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. HIVE Digital Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $427.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 3.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter worth $50,000. Tobam increased its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
