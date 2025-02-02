Q2 Earnings Estimate for VF Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for VF in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for VF’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of VF from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of VF from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on VF from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on VF from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

VF Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.45. VF has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $29.02.

VF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of VF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in VF by 44.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VF Company Profile

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

