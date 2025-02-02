Q1 EPS Estimates for Honda Motor Decreased by Zacks Research

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Honda Motor in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.21 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HMC. StockNews.com lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.43). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $36.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 billion.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 78.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Honda Motor by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Honda Motor by 498.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 28,417 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Honda Motor by 12.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

