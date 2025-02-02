Q1 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Raised by Zacks Research

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.72. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VLO. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.46.

VLO opened at $132.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.83 and a 200-day moving average of $137.60. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $116.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 53.30%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

