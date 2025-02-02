B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lam Research

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Lam Research in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.72.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 52.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 175.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,140,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

