Northland Capmk Lifts Earnings Estimates for Nextracker

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nextracker in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nextracker’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Nextracker’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 20.12%.

NXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nextracker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Nextracker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $39.10. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $62.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the third quarter worth approximately $45,416,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,545,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,591,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,667,000 after purchasing an additional 745,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,070,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,041,000 after purchasing an additional 690,343 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Nextracker by 25.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,392,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,169,000 after purchasing an additional 688,810 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

In other news, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $272,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 209,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,425. The trade was a 2.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $489,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,392.30. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

