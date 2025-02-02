Stifel Canada Issues Negative Forecast for BRP Earnings

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRP in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share.

BRP Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of BRP stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 2.02. BRP has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Institutional Trading of BRP

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. BRP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 61.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in BRP by 9.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in BRP by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BRP by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.1485 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. BRP’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Articles

