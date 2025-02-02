Brokers Issue Forecasts for Stride’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) – Barrington Research cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Stride in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $6.67 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s FY2026 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 12.30%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Stride

Stride Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $134.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average of $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.32. Stride has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $137.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Stride in the third quarter worth $86,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Stride by 27.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 45.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stride

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.