DA Davidson Has Bullish Outlook for EFSC FY2025 Earnings

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.60. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSC opened at $59.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average of $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.00. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 16.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,545,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,721,000 after acquiring an additional 505,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,966,000 after purchasing an additional 125,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $5,956,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,982. This represents a 70.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.97%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

