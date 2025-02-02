FY2025 EPS Estimates for PC Connection Reduced by Sidoti Csr

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for PC Connection in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.87. The consensus estimate for PC Connection’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.
PC Connection Price Performance
Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.67. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $57.47 and a 52-week high of $77.19.
Institutional Trading of PC Connection
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in PC Connection in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PC Connection by 328.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in PC Connection by 125.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the third quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,500. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 56.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
