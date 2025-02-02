What is Northland Capmk’s Forecast for Teradyne Q1 Earnings?

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teradyne in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard anticipates that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

TER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

TER opened at $115.79 on Friday. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $92.29 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.07.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 19.23%.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $44,574.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,824. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,434 shares of company stock worth $785,137. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

