What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for BRP Q4 Earnings?

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for BRP in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2026 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on BRP from C$93.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$91.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$101.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$89.83.

DOO opened at C$69.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$79.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75. BRP has a 1 year low of C$65.32 and a 1 year high of C$102.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

