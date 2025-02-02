B. Riley Has Strong Estimate for DHI Group FY2025 Earnings

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for DHI Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DHI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE DHX opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $136.29 million, a P/E ratio of 70.52 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 59.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

