FY2025 EPS Forecast for Commvault Systems Boosted by Analyst

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commvault Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Commvault Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ FY2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

CVLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair raised Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Shares of CVLT opened at $159.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.55 and its 200-day moving average is $154.41. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $88.34 and a one year high of $178.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 49.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 58,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 67.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $251,127.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,335,924.23. This trade represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,107.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,969 shares in the company, valued at $76,032,875.70. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,530 shares of company stock worth $2,244,755 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

