Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of AMG Q1 Earnings

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $5.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.07. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $20.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMG. TD Cowen lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.40.

AMG opened at $188.20 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $147.13 and a 52 week high of $199.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.83.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.87 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 27.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $2,592,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 10,522.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 190,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 188,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth about $2,130,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

