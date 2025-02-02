Leerink Partnrs Expects Lower Earnings for LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.65) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.40). The consensus estimate for LENZ Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for LENZ Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.70) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LENZ Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

LENZ stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. LENZ Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $38.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 18.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LENZ Therapeutics by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 81,901 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LENZ Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

