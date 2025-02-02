William Blair Weighs in on Chubb’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chubb in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $20.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $20.60. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $22.86 per share.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.12.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $272.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

