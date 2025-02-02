FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Eldorado Gold Issued By Cormark

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $19.06.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $331.76 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 232.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

